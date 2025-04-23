ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after buying an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 507,008 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

