Atb Cap Markets Forecasts InPlay Oil’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$686.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$7.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.