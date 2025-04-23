Atb Cap Markets Forecasts InPlay Oil’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
InPlay Oil Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$686.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$7.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
