Badger Meter Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.93. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

