Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $205.56 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 76,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average of $229.69. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.92 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.