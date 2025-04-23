Baiya International Group’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 30th (NASDAQ:BIYA)

Baiya International Group’s (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 30th. Baiya International Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Baiya International Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Baiya International Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BIYA opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Baiya International Group has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Baiya International Group is a business services company in the Business Services industry.

