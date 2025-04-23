Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

BMA opened at $93.41 on Monday. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,141,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,411,000 after acquiring an additional 529,610 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

