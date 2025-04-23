Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Match Group stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

