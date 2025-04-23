Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,562,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 3,018,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.6 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKRIF stock opened at C$11.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.21.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

