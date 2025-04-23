Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 310 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $40,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.