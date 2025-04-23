Bank of Montreal Can Buys 104,815 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 398.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $5,814,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NYSE SBSW opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.08. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

