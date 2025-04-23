Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,523 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 112.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $459,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 3.2 %

SBCF opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

