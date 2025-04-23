Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,169 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First BanCorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBP opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

