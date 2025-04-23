Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,052 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 984.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

