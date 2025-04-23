Bank of Montreal Can Buys 475 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albany International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Albany International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of AIN opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

