Bank of Montreal Can Buys 882 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

