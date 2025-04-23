Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

