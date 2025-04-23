Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 16,041.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FULT. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.