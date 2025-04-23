Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

