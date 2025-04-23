Bank of Montreal Can Has $401,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

HI opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

