Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Visteon were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Visteon by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.