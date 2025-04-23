Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Stock Up 6.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About IonQ

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

