Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 321 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.32 and a 12-month high of $171.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

