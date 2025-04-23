Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 610 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

