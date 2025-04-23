Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Baird R W lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

