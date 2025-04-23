Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Palomar were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR stock opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $155.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $72,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,116.70. This trade represents a 19.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $40,065.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,933.67. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,319 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

