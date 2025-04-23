Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

