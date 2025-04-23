Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.