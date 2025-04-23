Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 208,502 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,456,000 after purchasing an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 4.0 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

