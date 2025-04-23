Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,802 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

