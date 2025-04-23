Bank of Montreal Can Sells 40,260 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Union were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Western Union by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,843,000 after buying an additional 1,857,012 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

