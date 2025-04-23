Bank of Montreal Can Takes $388,000 Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 451.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 17,948 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $429,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 905,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,286.16. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,324 shares of company stock worth $1,539,957. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

