Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.45.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$66.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

