Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,040.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 1-year low of $544.25 and a 1-year high of $1,064.97. The company has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $954.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI raised its stake in Netflix by 19.7% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.