Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

