Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

