Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 144,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 366,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

