Barclays Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $73.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.
In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
