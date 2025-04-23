Barclays Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $236.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $283.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAR. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.90. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

