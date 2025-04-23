Barclays Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $47.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

