Bel Fuse (BELFB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

