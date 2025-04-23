Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.7 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

