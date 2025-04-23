Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $141.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.72.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BX opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

