Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.72.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.45. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

