Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 30th (NASDAQ:BACQU)

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BACQUGet Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 30th. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ BACQU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 24, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

