Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 30th (NASDAQ:BACQU)

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BACQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 30th. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
NASDAQ BACQU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.92.
About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I
