BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,955,000 after buying an additional 3,352,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $163,212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,434,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,162,000 after buying an additional 735,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 671,703 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

