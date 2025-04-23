BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 2,526.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.