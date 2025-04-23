BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
NASDAQ BTSG opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
