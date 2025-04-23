Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.850 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMY opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

