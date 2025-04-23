Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMY. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

