Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $18.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

