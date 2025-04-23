Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $6.50

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,359,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 1,248,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.